The 19 players still contracted at Preston North End next season - and how long for

The Lilywhites' preparation for the 2025-25 campaign is already underway, with the club confirming their retained list on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear a huge transfer window is in store for North End as he prepares for his first summer at the helm.

While eight players including Ryan Ledson, Freddie Woodman and Emil Riis have been released, 19 players are still contracted to be at Deepdale next term.

We’ve taken a look at who is still here beyond this summer and how long their current PNE deals are for.

1 . Jack Whatmough Signed in July 2023 from Wigan Athletic, the centre-back penned a three-year deal and is set to enter the final 12 months of his current Deepdale contract. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Liam Lindsay Lindsay penned fresh terms in January on a deal until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. The defender has made 145 appearances since his switch from Stoke City in 2021. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Dai Cornell The keeper featured in the final nine games of the campaign for North End, with Woodman ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with injury. Cornell penned a fresh two-year deal in 2024 meaning he is entering the final 12 months. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales