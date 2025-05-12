The 19 players currently contracted with PNE beyond this summerplaceholder image
The 19 players currently contracted with PNE beyond this summer | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The 19 players still contracted at Preston North End next season - and how long for

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th May 2025, 14:00 BST

PNE confirmed eight players will depart Deepdale this summer.

The Lilywhites' preparation for the 2025-25 campaign is already underway, with the club confirming their retained list on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear a huge transfer window is in store for North End as he prepares for his first summer at the helm.

While eight players including Ryan Ledson, Freddie Woodman and Emil Riis have been released, 19 players are still contracted to be at Deepdale next term.

We’ve taken a look at who is still here beyond this summer and how long their current PNE deals are for.

Signed in July 2023 from Wigan Athletic, the centre-back penned a three-year deal and is set to enter the final 12 months of his current Deepdale contract.

1. Jack Whatmough

Signed in July 2023 from Wigan Athletic, the centre-back penned a three-year deal and is set to enter the final 12 months of his current Deepdale contract. | Getty Images

Lindsay penned fresh terms in January on a deal until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. The defender has made 145 appearances since his switch from Stoke City in 2021.

2. Liam Lindsay

Lindsay penned fresh terms in January on a deal until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. The defender has made 145 appearances since his switch from Stoke City in 2021. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The keeper featured in the final nine games of the campaign for North End, with Woodman ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with injury. Cornell penned a fresh two-year deal in 2024 meaning he is entering the final 12 months.

3. Dai Cornell

The keeper featured in the final nine games of the campaign for North End, with Woodman ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with injury. Cornell penned a fresh two-year deal in 2024 meaning he is entering the final 12 months. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

After signing a two-year deal following his switch from Wigan in 2023, the forward penned fresh terms last summer to remain at Deepdale until 2026. The 32-year-old has scored 17 goals in 71 outings to date.

4. Will Keane

After signing a two-year deal following his switch from Wigan in 2023, the forward penned fresh terms last summer to remain at Deepdale until 2026. The 32-year-old has scored 17 goals in 71 outings to date. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

