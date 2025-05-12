Preston North End's Patrick Bauer | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Loan duo return to parent clubs after their spells while Preston North End man departs

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer has posted a goodbye message as his six-year stay at Deepdale concludes.

The Lilywhites were expected to let the German centre-back leave last summer but he ended up having another 12 months in his contract trigggered. Bauer was an important signing in the summer of 2019, when he arrived on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic.

He featured regularly in the starting lineup during his first three seasons but suffered a horrific Achilles injury in December 2020, which ruled him out for eight months. Bauer played 37 games in the 2021/22 campaign but then eight, two and two in the three seasons after.

The number 26 said on X: ‘Obviously that wasn’t the way I wanted to leave, but my time @pnefc has come to and end. Thank you so much to the fans, my teammates & all the staff for the support throughout my time. I wish @pnefc only the best for the future! 🤍’

Loan men say farewell

Aston Villa loan recruit Kaine Kesler-Hayden won PNE’s Player of the Year and endeared himself to the Deepdale faithful. The full-back made 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting three. He said: ‘Thank you for everything’ in a post on X, while also speaking in a video posted by PNE’s official account, after the 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Kesler-Hayden said: ‘Hi everyone. Just want to say I am buzzing that we stayed up today. It is where the club deserves to be, the Championship - and higher. I just want to say I am really grateful for the support that you’ve given me throughout the season. It’s been immense and it’s been a journey, but one that I’ve loved and I’ve loved forever. So, I just want to say thank you... thank you everyone’.

Another defender loaned in was Jayden Meghoma, who arrived from Brentford in the January transfer window. The left-back made 12 appearances for the Lilywhites and wished the club well.

He posted on X: ‘I’ve enjoyed every second of being a Lilywhite! Thank you to the club and most importantly, the fans, for welcoming me into your club. I wish everyone part of @pnefc the best for the future.’

