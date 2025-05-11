Preston North End defender Jordan Storey has high hopes for next season under Paul Heckingbottom

Preston North End will be miles better off for a full pre-season under manager Paul Heckingbottom, feels Jordan Storey.

The Lilywhites ended up fighting relegation in the final few weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, having been sat mid-table for the bulk of the season. PNE drew 2-2 on the final day at Ashton Gate and ended up in 20th spot, with Championship status secured.

North End’s players had only spoken highly of the management duo and were looking forward positively to the 2025/26 season. That can now continue, and centre-back Storey - despite the team collecting fewer points - agreed with team mate Mads Frokjaer’s view that PNE have improved from one year ago.

“Yeah, one million percent,” said Storey. “I think last year was a bit of a difficult one. We were still getting results, but I think in terms of an actual team and building a bit of a philosophy here, I think you can start to see that now. I know the results in the league table may not suggest that we've been good this season, but I definitely think we have.

“We've gone from a style where we didn't play as much to where we're playing more now and we're creating more. And I'd like to think the more we do that under the staff, the results will come. I think we knew it was going to be a bit of a build-up process this season anyway. But yeah, I think once the gaffer and Macca get a full pre-season with us, I think that will benefit us massively as well.

“It was a bit of a mad start to the season with the circumstances we had. To come in and slowly start to show us what he wants from us, we knew it wasn't going to be an overnight job. But I think all the players in general have been really happy with how things have progressed.

“Obviously, results haven't always been there and a lot of draws. But I think give them a full pre-season and more time to work with us, and I think they definitely will come. And obviously, for them to bring the players that they want in as well.”

Storey’s strange injury blow

The number 14’s availability record over the years has been strong and is something he is proud of. But, Storey had to sit on the sidelines for a couple of months this calendar year, after suffering a nasty injury at Blackburn Rovers. It was a fairly bizarre blow for the centre-back.

“Yeah, I watched it back,” said Storey. “I've gone to block it and my following knee's gone into my planted foot and it's sort of bent it back. I knew something wasn't right. I wanted to just try and run it off and see if it would go, but I just knew something wasn't right with it.

“Yeah, it was just frustrating to go down injured, especially with it being a derby and mates coming out to watch. It was a bit disappointing for the sort of form I was in. So, touch wood it doesn't happen again any time soon. I've always been quite fortunate not to have had a serious injury and obviously, I want to keep it that way as well, so yeah, long may it continue.”