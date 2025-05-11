Transfer gossip: Preston North End join Blackburn Rovers and Derby County in hunt for exciting midfielder
The Lilywhites are said to be keen on midfielder along with a number of their Championship rivals.
Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Oxford United and Millwall are all reportedly tracking the 24-year-old along with North End and League One side Plymouth Argyle.
Erhahon has caught the eye for the Imps this term, featuring 38 times in all competitions for Michael Skubala’s men who finished 10th in League One.
The exciting midfielder has featured for Scotland at youth level, with his last international appearance coming at under-21’s level in 2021.
After coming through the ranks at St Mirren, the former Barnsley loanee made the move to Sincil Bank in January 2023 for a reported £300,000 fee.
Last summer, Lincoln director of football Jez George revealed the club were expecting a club-record sale after an outstanding campaign in League One.
Although the Imps were able to hold onto his services during the window, there is plenty of growing interest for the exciting talent as preparation begins for a busy summer.
Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has reported the Lilywhites are reigniting their interest in Erhahon, who he claims were interested in the January window.
PNE do face a battle for the St Mirren Park youth product, with four other Championship rivals keeping tabs on his progress - including Blackburn.
PNE planning for ‘big’ summer as transfer plans revealed
It’s set to be a ‘big’ summer at Deepdale, with planning and preparation already underway ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
The Lilywhites have already announced their retained list, with the likes of Emil Riis and Ryan Ledson departing.
With Paul Heckingbottom looking to avoid another 20th-placed finish, the head coach has made it clear work is already underway.
“It's going to be a big summer, a huge summer. I think this league next season is going to be the toughest it's been.
“The money is going to be frightening when the teams have come down again, who are big and have got parachute payments. The teams who are coming up have probably got the most money coming up out of League One, as well.
“It's going to be such a strong, strong league for lots of different reasons. Probably, how well we do will be determined on how well we perform in the market this summer.
“You never have that (funding to do as much as you want) as a manager. The money is the money, but the backing to do the most with that money, yeah, definitely, 100%. The work starts now.
“Whatever we need to do to get the best squad. It's going to depend, isn't it? Peter had a list of players, or had conversations, but it's on hold, you can't do anything. If you get your ‘Plan A’ then fantastic, but it generally doesn't happen, so you have to be ready to move and just go with the flow of that to get the best possible squad.
“That's why I say loans are going to be important. Free transfers, we can afford a small pool (of them). So, yeah, we're going to make some signings - as many permanents as possible, the right character, the right player and then we'll certainly be bulking up the squad with as good a loans as possible. And we want to avoid just getting numbers... we want to make sure we can get loans to try and improve the XI.But again, the competition for those players is immense.”