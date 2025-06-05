Preston North End vs Liverpool pre-season friendly and ticket details confirmed

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Pre-season friendly confirmed as Liverpool head to Deepdale this summer

Preston North End will host Liverpool in their only home pre-season friendly of the summer, it has been confirmed.

The Lilywhites will welcome the Premier League champions to Deepdale on Sunday, 13 July for a 3pm kick-off in Lancashire. Paul Heckingbottom’s side will head out to Spain the following week for their pre-season training camp, which sees them lock horns with Getafe on Friday, 18 July.

For Arne Slot’s side, it is their first friendly of pre-season ahead of the club’s pre-season tour of Asia. Preston played Liverpool behind-closed-doors at the AXA Training Centre last summer and Robbie Brady’s strike from the half way line saw Preston run out 1-0 winners.

Tickets for the Liverpool clash will go on sale to PNE season ticket holders at 9am on Monday, 9 June. Two tickets per account can be bought. That window of sales will finish at 3pm on Saturday 14 June, in the ticket office and over the phone, and at 8:30am on Monday, 16 June, online.

Season ticket seat reservations are not going to be in place. Supporters with a previous purchase history can buy from 9am on Monday, 16 June. Prices are as follows: Adults £25, Seniors £20, U23s £20, U19s £15, U14s £10 and U11s £5. Disabled supporters at pitch level will pay £20.

