PNE are heading to Spain in pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign

Preston North End will face Getafe for the second time out in Spain this summer.

Three years on from their previous meeting, at Campoamor in July 2022, the two clubs will lock horns once again. The Lilywhites confirmed the fixture on Wednesday evening, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side spending the week at a private training camp for the rest of the week.

The friendly clash will take place at the Oliva Nova Sports Center, which is 86km south of Valencia and 55km north of Benidorm. Kick-off is 7pm local time (6pm UK) on Friday, 18 July. There is a stand for supporters and the match is not being ticketed, therefore free to attend.

Getafe remain in La Liga and finished 13th in their eighth consecutive campaign in the Spanish top flight. Last time the two clubs faced each other it finished 2-1 to Getafe, with Gaston Alvarez Sosa scoring a second half brace after Ryan Ledson’s goal had Preston ahead at the break.

Heckingbottom is preparing for first full season in charge of PNE, with the full pre-season schedule yet to be confirmed. He has added three new players to his squad in Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson, and will hope to have more fresh faces through the door come the trip to Spain.

