Emil Riis reportedly wanted by Championship duo after Preston North End departure

Emil Riis | Getty Images

The striker left PNE upon the expiry of his contract this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Riis is reportedly a transfer target for a ‘number of Championship clubs’ after leaving Preston North End.

That is according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who reports that Sheffield United and Coventry City are keen on the Dane. It’s stated that Riis wants to join a club with ambition of reaching the Premier League. Coventry were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Sunderland, and the Blades lost in the final against the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riis spent four-and-a-half years at Deepdale after signing from Randers FC for a reported £1.2million. He suffered a serious knee injury in January 2023 and missed almost one year of football, but left the Lilywhites with an impressive record of 58 goal contributions in 186 appearances (46G 12A).

The 26-year-old has been linked with Sheffield United before, and Blades boss Chris Wilder made a move for Riis during his Middlesbrough tenure. Boro reportedly made a bid of £7.5million for the striker in the summer of 2022. Sunderland have also been credited with interest in Riis, previously.

Speculation around a potential move to the Bundesliga has swirled since it was confirmed Riis would be leaving PNE upon the expiry of his contract. After the final game of last season, which saw Preston survive in the second tier, the Dane implied he was at the stage of wanting to test himself higher.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw at Bristol City, in which Riis scored the opening goal, he said: “It’s been great. I have enjoyed my time here. I came to England and just wanted to play in the Championship. I think I’ve shown that I can do that now.”

Your next PNE read: The signings Preston North End still need to make