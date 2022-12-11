Preston North End returned to action on Saturday after the break for the Qatar World Cup and they did so in the best possible way.
They were in fine form as they beat Blackburn Rovers 4-1 at Ewood Park. Ben Woodburn opened the scoring for North End before Ched Evans doubled their lead.
Bradley Dack scored for Rovers but Evans quickly restored their advantage before Ben Whiteman finished off the scoring.
The win sent PNE into fourth at the final whistle and fifth at the end of the day, with four wins from their last five games.
Here’s how we rated the PNE players on the day...
1. Freddie Woodman - 7
He had very little to do in the game and couldn't do much about the goal. Always a calming presence at the back however and was good with his feet when needed.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
Ben Brereton Diaz seemed to want to stand on the youngest of PNE's back three at the first and soon learned he'd be getting very little from him. Another solid display.
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
Fresh from signing a new deal, Lindsay showed exactly why it was so important to get him tied down. So consistent and so dependable down the middle of the back three.
4. Greg Cunningham - 7
Brereton Diaz tried his luck going down Cunningham's side after not getting the better of Storey but it was the same outcome. The Irishman is so reliable and his quality on the ball provided Evans with the cross to head PNE back into a two goal lead.
