Sunday’s transfer headlines surrounding Preston North End

Preston North End are being linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday defender Max Lowe.

The Lilywhites, according to journalist Alan Nixon, would be keen to snap the former Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United man up if the Owls quote ‘a sensible fee’.

Lowe made 32 appearances under PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom, during the Blades’ 2022/23 promotion campaign. He switched across Sheffield last summer and turned out 37 times as the Owls finished 12th in the Championship.

The 28-year-old has two years left to run on his contract at Hillsborough, and has been linked with Preston previously. Lowe has also represented Aberdeen and Shrewsbury Town, racking up more than 200 first team appearances in his career.

Wednesday are in financial turmoil with players and staff having been paid late in May and June, while the club is currently under three separate EFL embargoes. Manager Danny Rohl’s future has also been in serious doubt.

Youngster travels for PNE trial

In other transfer news, teenage Cliftonville striker Shay Reid has headed over to Preston for a week long trial. Reid, 16, has spent time on trial with Celtic previously while Wrexham, Aberdeen and Luton have all been credited with interest.

Liam Reid posted a picture, on X, of Reid at Belfast Airport on Sunday with the caption: ‘Off he goes… Shay on way to Preston for week’s trial.’ The forward has been involved with the Cliftonville senior squad and scored in their recent 3-1 friendly win.