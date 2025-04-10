Thierry Small | Getty Images

The future of the Charlton Athletic star remains uncertain

Preston North End are not the only Championship club vying for Thierry Small’s signature this summer, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that Millwall - managed by former PNE boss Alex Neil - are also keen on securing the 20-year-old’s signature. Preston were credited with interest in the player - whom scouts have been to watch - back in January.

Small has been offered a new deal at Charlton with his contract at The Valley expiring this summer. The powerful wide man, who can play full-back, wing-back or on the wing, has scored two goals and assisted five in 42 appearances this season.

He joined the Addicks in February 2024 after moving on from Southampton. Given his age, Charlton will be entitled to compensation should Small opt to move on. Nathan Jones’ side are currently in the League One promotion mix and look set to finish in a play-off spot.

Speaking about his future in February, Small said: “It’s currently under negotiations and I’m just letting my agent deal with it. We will just see where it goes from there. I would love to stay.”

“Someone with bags of potential.”

The former Everton youngster was recently named in Sky Sports’ Top 10 Under-21 players, for Premier League and European clubs. That is a list Lions boss Neil recently said he’d read through, with Millwall striker Mihailo Ivanovic featuring on it.

Small stood out in PNE’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Charlton, back in January. He has played 56 games in total for the club. Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa midfielder, Lee Hendrie, anticipates second tier interest in the Addicks star.

"With him being out of contract, I think he probably calls all the shots, and his cards will be firmly under the table as to where he goes and what he does,” said Hendrie recently. “But I am sure just finishing the season strongly, will give him a lot more options.

“I am pretty sure many clubs in the Championship will be looking and thinking that this would be a great signing because he is someone with bags of potential. That is what he has proved this season.”

