Cardiff City

Former PNE, West Brom and Sheffield United forward hits back at media reports

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End fan favourite Callum Robinson has called out ‘nonsense’ that he watched Aston Villa over current club Cardiff City.

The Bluebird were relegated on the penultimate day of the season after drawing 0-0 with West Brom. They then headed to Norwich City for their final game and were beaten 4-2 at Carrow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that loss, it was reported that Robinson - who wasn’t available due to an Achilles injury - went to watch Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Fulham. The forward began his career with Villa.

Fellow Cardiff front man, Yakou Meite, also didn’t travel to Norfolk and was pictured at his old club Reading. The claims around Robinson - who top scored with 12 goals this season - followed. He has since shot those reports down, on social media.

Posting on X, he said: "I’d love to see the proof of this because on Saturday I was at no football match. Don’t believe all you read." Robinson then replied to another post, saying: “I was at no game on Saturday? What is this nonsense going round."

Your next PNE read: Preston North End’s loss will be another club’s gain