'Nonsense' reports called out by ex-Preston North End and West Brom man after Aston Villa claim
Former Preston North End fan favourite Callum Robinson has called out ‘nonsense’ that he watched Aston Villa over current club Cardiff City.
The Bluebird were relegated on the penultimate day of the season after drawing 0-0 with West Brom. They then headed to Norwich City for their final game and were beaten 4-2 at Carrow Road.
Following that loss, it was reported that Robinson - who wasn’t available due to an Achilles injury - went to watch Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Fulham. The forward began his career with Villa.
Fellow Cardiff front man, Yakou Meite, also didn’t travel to Norfolk and was pictured at his old club Reading. The claims around Robinson - who top scored with 12 goals this season - followed. He has since shot those reports down, on social media.
Posting on X, he said: "I’d love to see the proof of this because on Saturday I was at no football match. Don’t believe all you read." Robinson then replied to another post, saying: “I was at no game on Saturday? What is this nonsense going round."
