Preston to face Bolton in pre-season fixture at County Ground

North End will take on the trotters at the County Ground, Leyland, on Tuesday, July 20, kick-off 7pm

Wanderers will head into the tie full of confidence following their promotion from League Two at the first time of asking after suffering relegation the year before.

Bolton are managed by Ian Evatt - a former fans' favourite of arch rivals Blackpool

Ian Evatt, centre, celebrates Bolton's promotion with his players

The announcement follows news that PNE will travel to Scotland to take on Celtic at Parkhead as part of the pre-season programme.