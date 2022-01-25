Preston skipper Alan Browne will face Belgium test in the March international break

The Republic of Ireland will host Belgium in a friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 25, followed by a clash with Lithuania three days later.

Browne was included in the Republic’s squad for the September and November international breaks – with suspension ruling him out of Irish duty in October.

His PNE team-mates Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham have not been in the Ireland squad for some time.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “The Football Association of Ireland are delighted to announce that Belgium, number one in the FIFA world rankings, and Lithuania are coming to the Aviva Stadium in March.

“Roberto Martinez will bring his team to Dublin for a friendly on Saturday, March 26. Lithuania will then provide the opposition on March 29.”