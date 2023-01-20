Portsmouth appoint former Preston North End captain as new head coach on long-term contract

Mousinho was named North End captain shortly after joining the club in the summer of 2012 by manager Graham Westley, who he played under at Stevenage. He spent two seasons at Deepdale before joining Burton Albion, becoming captain at the Brewers too. The new Pompey boss was made captain at Stevenage, PNE, Burton and Oxford United, where he has now ended his playing career. He played over 450 times in a career spanning 22 years after returning from the USA where he was studying at the University of Notre Dame, beginning with Brentford.

The 36-year-old now takes up his first managerial role although he has been a player-coach at Oxford for the last two years. He was also elected as chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association players’ board around the same time as joining the Oxford coaching staff in 2021, but it is a role he will stepping down from as he takes over at Fratton Park.

Mousinho’s task will be to get Pompey promoted, taking over from Danny Cowley as head coach, with his side currently 15th in League One and nine points off a play-off place.

John Mousinho during his time at PNE

On his new role, he said: “I’m delighted to be appointed Pompey head coach and am excited to get started in the role.

"I want our team to play on the front foot, with aggressive and attacking football that will win games and entertain the fans.

“The club and I are share similar ambitions and we’re focused on delivering the short and long-term success that the supporters here deserve.”

Portsmouth chief executive Andrew Cullen said: “John possesses real leadership and motivational skills – evidenced by his position as captain at a number of clubs and election as PFA chairman.

