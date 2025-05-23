Oli McBurnie. | Getty Images

The latest headlines involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

It has already been a busy start to the summer for PNE, who have already confirmed the signing of Jordan Thompson.

The Lilywhites have had a bid knocked back by Hull City for defender Cody Drameh, with rivals Blackburn Rovers also interested,

There’s not long to go until the market opens its doors on June 1 before it then slams shut just 10 days later. It will then reopen on June 16 for the remainder of the summer.

Elsewhere, there is gossip and speculation doing the rounds as all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming market.

Here are all the latest headlines involving PNE’s second-tier rivals.

Millwall set for investment

Millwall have reportedly held talks with Saudi Arabian boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh over a potential takeover of the south London club.

That’s according to the Mail Online, who have claimed discussions have taken place over a possible investment into the Lions.

The 43-year-old has been the mastermind behind the huge growth in boxing in Saudi over the past two years and is currently the chairman of the country’s entertainment authority.

In the report, columnist and former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan revealed Alalshikh had recently asked him about buying an English club.

The boxing powerbroker last week cut ties with Spanish side Almeria but recently replied and reposted to Millwall’s posts on X.

The Lions have made it clear the club is not for sale and have rubbished any reports linking them with any bidders.

Alex Neil’s men missed out on a shock play-off spot on the final day, following a 3-1 defeat to Burnley. Millwall finished just two points away from Bristol City in sixth and beat PNE 3-1 at The Den in March.

Swans want McBurnie

Swansea City are considering re-signing former striker Oli McBurnie following a 12-month stint in Spain.

The striker only joined Las Palmas last summer but following their relegation from La Liga, the 28-year-old confirmed he was once again a free agent.

The Scottish forward first arrived in south Wales in 2015 and went on to score 26 goals in 52 games in all competitions before joining Sheffield United for a £20m fee.

Now, the BBC have claimed the Swans are looking to bring McBurnie back to the Swansea.com Stadium but may face competition with one of their Championship rivals. Hull City are believed to be also keen on the striker, as per reports elsewhere.

Prior to his move to Europe last year, the former Newport and Barnsley man netted two goals in his four meetings with PNE.

Magpies fly in for Rudoni

Jack Rudoni. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have reportedly sounded out Jack Rudoni as a potential signing this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old’s stock is on the rise after an impressive campaign helping Coventry City to a play-off finish.

In his maiden season at the CBS Arena, the attacking midfielder scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 43 games for the Sky Blues, who finished fifth in the Championship. He also netted the opener in Coventry’s 2-1 triumph over the Lilywhites in February.

It has been claimed the Magpies have been impressed by Rudoni this term and could eye a potential swoop in the transfer window.

The former AFC Wimbledon ace still has three-years remaining on his current Coventry terms after arriving from Huddersfield Town last summer.

