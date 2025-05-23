Paul Heckingbottom with Oli McBurnie | Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The striker is being linked with Championship clubs Hull City and Swansea City

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom’s former players has confirmed he is available on a free transfer.

That is former Sheffield United striker, Oli McBurnie, who won promotion to the Premier League in 2023, under Heckingbottom. The 28-year-old left the Blades on a free last summer and joined Las Palmas, on a three-year deal. However, a relegation clause in his contract has seen his deal expire there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gran Canaria club dropped out of La Liga after finishing 19th. McBurnie scored five goals and assisted six, in 34 appearances across all competitions. He was linked with Championship moves in January and speculation has continued into the summer. Hull City and McBurnie’s former club, Swansea City, are both said to be interested.

"Obviously, we didn't reach our goal this year and we didn't manage to stay up, so my contract has gone from three years to being up again, so I'm a free agent," McBurnie told BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven this week. “We've got one game left on Saturday against Espanyol.

“Then next week, I'll head back home for the summer and have a couple of weeks with the family. It's been lovely being out here but, at the same time, it's obviously hard being away from the family so much. I’ll have a talk about it with my missus and see what we want to do.”

Heckingbottom’s relationship with McBurnie

McBurnie’s availability comes at a time when Preston are seeking reinforcements in the striking department. Emil Riis has left the club on a free, while FC Thun have bought Layton Stewart and Ched Evans’ playing contract has expired. If North End were to join the race it’s clear they would have serious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wages could be a sizable issue too but one thing which would work in PNE’s favour, is the relationship between Heckingbottom and McBurnie. The latter hailed him ‘top class’ during the Blades’ challenging period in the Premier League. North End’s manager has spoken highly of the front man in the past as well.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End see bid for Hull City man knocked back