Hull City and Swansea City 'transfer target's' comments must alert Preston North End manager
One of Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom’s former players has confirmed he is available on a free transfer.
That is former Sheffield United striker, Oli McBurnie, who won promotion to the Premier League in 2023, under Heckingbottom. The 28-year-old left the Blades on a free last summer and joined Las Palmas, on a three-year deal. However, a relegation clause in his contract has seen his deal expire there.
The Gran Canaria club dropped out of La Liga after finishing 19th. McBurnie scored five goals and assisted six, in 34 appearances across all competitions. He was linked with Championship moves in January and speculation has continued into the summer. Hull City and McBurnie’s former club, Swansea City, are both said to be interested.
"Obviously, we didn't reach our goal this year and we didn't manage to stay up, so my contract has gone from three years to being up again, so I'm a free agent," McBurnie told BBC Radio Sheffield's Football Heaven this week. “We've got one game left on Saturday against Espanyol.
“Then next week, I'll head back home for the summer and have a couple of weeks with the family. It's been lovely being out here but, at the same time, it's obviously hard being away from the family so much. I’ll have a talk about it with my missus and see what we want to do.”
Heckingbottom’s relationship with McBurnie
McBurnie’s availability comes at a time when Preston are seeking reinforcements in the striking department. Emil Riis has left the club on a free, while FC Thun have bought Layton Stewart and Ched Evans’ playing contract has expired. If North End were to join the race it’s clear they would have serious competition.
Wages could be a sizable issue too but one thing which would work in PNE’s favour, is the relationship between Heckingbottom and McBurnie. The latter hailed him ‘top class’ during the Blades’ challenging period in the Premier League. North End’s manager has spoken highly of the front man in the past as well.
Your next PNE read: Preston North End see bid for Hull City man knocked back
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.