Memory match: Preston North End's 2009 victory over Barnsley which saw Jon Parkin on the scoresheet

The Lilywhites had started the campaign with two league draws but clicked properly in the midweek visit to South Yorkshire.

They were in front from the 11th minute when Paul Parry opened his PNE scoring account, Neil Mellor and Jon Parkin later find the net.

It was a big moment for Barnsley-born Parkin to score against the Tykes, the club who he had started his career with.

Jon Parkin celebrates scoring for Preston North End against Barnsley at Oakwell in 2009

North End were good right the through the team on the night, Andrew Lonergan producing some goalkeeping when needed.

Going forward, new boy Parry and Chris Sedgwick were a threat on the wings, with Parkin and Mellor a handful up front.

Some early pressure from Barnsley led to Lonergan having to push a header from Kaode Odejayi past the post.

Ross Wallace in action for Preston North End against Barnsley at Oakwell in August 2009

But it was PNE who went ahead soon after and never looked back to the delight of their 1,000 travelling fans.

Mellor played a big part in the build-up, holding the ball up in the Barnsley half and laying the ball off to Parry on the right-wing.

The £250,000 summer signing from Cardiff City cut inside into the box and hammered a left-foot finish across the keeper into the far top corner.

In the Barnsley attack that night was Iain Hume who the following season would sign for North End.

Preston North End striker Jon Parkin scores against Barnsley

This was Hume’s first start since returning to action from a fractured skull the previous campaign.

A corner taken by Hume in the 21st minute found the head of defender Darren Moore who put the chance over Lonergan’s bar.

The Lilywhites doubled their advantage with 33 minutes on the clock. Billy Jones delivered a free-kick from the right-wing into the box which Parry flicked on.

It dropped to Mellor in the goalmouth who spun and volleyed a fine finish into the roof of the net.

Neil Mellor celebrates after scoring for Preston North End against Barnsley

Darren Carter had the chance to put North End out of sight when Tykes goalkeeper Luke Steele punched clear as Mellor moved to meet a cross.

The ball fell into Carter’s path but his shot cleared the bar.

Either side of half-time, Lonergan made saves from Moore and Jacob Butterfield.

North End comfortably defended their lead as the second half went on and were able to add to it 18 minutes from time to make sure of the three points.

Right-back Jones sent over a cross which found Parkin beyond the far post.

The ‘Beast’ chested the ball down and sent a volley crashing into the net with the aid of a slight deflection off a Barnsley boot.

PNE boss Alan Irvine had the luxury of substituting all three goalscorers in the closing stages to keep them fresh for the next game.

The closest Barnsley came to snatching a consolation was when former Preston striker Jon Macken, on as a sub, found space behind the visitors’ defence but saw his shot saved by Lonergan.