Preston North End manager's stance on out-of-contract players and this summer's recruitment

The PNE manager spoke on the subject at his press conference at Euxton on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s Gentry Day visit to Barnsley.

Those players who are out of contract this summer will have talks with Lowe next week about their futures.

On the recruitment front Lowe has identified targets and spoken to agents, with contract offers potentially being made to some in the near future.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe during the Blackburn game at Deepdale

With regards to decisions on those reaching the end of their contracts, Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “That will be next week.

"I have to give the players the respect they deserve. What I don’t want to be doing is dragging the lads in when the season has finished for meetings.

"Most of them will be told next week as to where they will find themselves and what the plans are, whether they are staying or going.

"It gives them the best opportunity to get it out there if they are going to be available.

"Myself and Peter Ridsdale have got a meeting today (Thursday) away from the training ground where we will go through a load of things.

"The planning for the future has started for the recruitment but in terms of who will be staying or going, I will give the lads the heads-up next week after the Barnsley game.”

One of those out of contract, Izzy Brown, is no longer at North End and his deal will end officially on June 30.

Josh Murphy, on loan from Cardiff City, is in the same boat in that he not training with the club.

Murphy made 12 substitute appearances in an injury-hit loan spell, while a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in pre-season training meant Brown didn’t play a competitive game in a PNE shirt.

Confirming the pair were no longer in the building, Lowe said: “I don’t want to same too much on them because they have got to go and find a club and a future elsewhere.

"What I will say is the two of them had great opportunities to showcase what they could do for me and Preston North End.

"My standards are very high and unfortunately both of them didn’t reach those standards.”

Looking at potential incomings, Lowe said: “I have got a Zoom call with someone today.

"I was in London on Tuesday morning. I’m meeting agents and players who are available to speak to, out-of-contract players. It is important you do that to showcase what we are all about, what we want to do and where we want to take the football club.

"The easy part is getting to meet these players and agents, the hardest part is getting them through the door.

"Me and Peter will be discussing a few things today and maybe as from next week we can get some potential contract offers out to players who we feel we would like to bring to the club.