His goal secured a second home win in three days and sent North End level on points with the play-off places at the time, since dropping a point off the pace thanks to a win for Watford on Wednesday.

Potts spoke to the Lancashire Post about the season so far, scoring goals and the upcoming clash with Reading on Friday night – where North End could go into the play-offs outright.

How do you feel the season is going so far?

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against Swansea City

“We're in a good position in the league without probably playing as well as we wanted to in some of the games. We're in a good position, eighth in the league, and we just need to build on it.

"At the start of the season we weren't really scoring many goals and if we'd have got a couple more wins then when we had deserved it we would be in a great position. That's in the past now and we're in a good run of form now and we just need to carry it on.”

Your goal in midweek was a bit different to the other two you’ve scored this season, wasn’t it?

“I know I need to add more goals to my game so I was just trying to get into the box as much as I could and thankfully it fell to me. I'll take a tap in, it doesn't really matter how it goes in, thankfully it got us the three points.

"I know myself that I need more goals any attacking player up there wants to add more goals and assist to your game so that's all of us, I was happy I scored and we got another win.”

You’ve played most of the season with casts on both of your broken wrists, how are they getting on?

“To be fair my left one is fine but I'm going to wear my right one for the rest of the season I think. It's still broken which is frustrating but there's nothing I can do.

"It's a bit of an awkward one with where it is. It's more for when I'm holding people off when it hurts but there's nothing I can do, you'd rather be playing than not playing so I've just got to get on with it.”

You face Reading this weekend and PNE have won once in their last nine against them, in which you scored, how do you feel going into the game?

“I remember the last win during Covid, I think I played left wing that day so it's a bit different this time. We're off the back of two wins and we want to carry this momentum forward. We want to go there and hopefully do well and get a good result.