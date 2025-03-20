It’s going down to the wire in the Championship once again this season

Preston North End look unlikely to trouble either end of the table but the end to this season’s Championship promises to be gripping.

Teams are scrapping it out at the bottom of the division with the relegation fight potentially set to go down to the last day - along with the races for automatic promotion and play-offs.

For Paul Heckingbottom’s side, the next game - an FA Cup quarter-final at home to Aston Villa - is the showpiece fixture left in the schedule.

Nonetheless, Preston will be determined to finish as strongly as they can and secure the highest position possible in the table - ahead of Heckingbottom’s first pre-season.

So, after victory at home to Portsmouth last time out, where do PNE sit in the 10-game form table across the division? Courtesy of Football Web Pages, we take a look below...

The Championship form-table (10 games)

Coventry City (24 points) Burnley (22 points) Sheffield United (22 points) Leeds United (21 points) Bristol City (19 points) Millwall (17 points) West Brom (16 points) Hull City (15 points) Sunderland (15 points) Norwich City (13 points) Portsmouth (13 points) Preston North End (13 points) Sheffield Wednesday (13 points) Plymouth Argyle (12 points) Stoke City (11 points) Derby County (11 points) Watford (11 points) Cardiff City (11 points) Blackburn Rovers (10 points) Middlesbrough (10 points) Swansea City (10 points) Luton Town (9 points) Queens Park Rangers (7 points) Oxford United (7 points)

