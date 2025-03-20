PNE have made four loan signings this season

Preston North End made two loan acquisitions in the summer transfer window and a couple more mid-season.

Here’s the verdict on their efforts so far at PNE and whether the Lilywhites should pursue their signatures again beyond this campaign...

Sam Greenwood, Leeds United

The attacking midfielder hasn’t hit the same heights in the second half of the season but it would be remiss to forget his contribution pre-new year. Greenwood made an instant impact at PNE and quickly earned the trust of manager Paul Heckingbottom. He had a period of four goals in seven games and was regularly the creative spark for Preston in the middle of the pitch.

Since the turn of the year Greenwood has had a dry spell in the final third, though still gone close on a handful of occasions to scoring - especially at Sheffield United. His work rate for the team has been impressive all year and the technical quality he possesses is evident. Greenwood is a team player and his ability from dead-ball situations is another string to his bow.

It’s been well documented that PNE have an option to buy the player permanently this summer, with personal terms not an issue according to CEO Peter Ridsdale. Earlier this season the answer with regards to that would’ve been straightforward: yes. Now, there are question marks around paying a seven-figure sum and it will be interesting to see what transpires. Another loan move, with Greenwood out of contract at Elland Road in 2026, may make sense if doable.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Aston Villa

It goes without saying that the defender would be welcomed back at Preston with open arms. Kesler-Hayden’s name had been thrown around a few years before his eventual arrival at Deepdale, amid the club’s search for a right wing-back. But, North End didn’t half get him at the right time. With experience of the level under his belt at Huddersfield and Plymouth, it has been a strong campaign for the 22-year-old.

His energy, speed and athleticism up and down the flank has been vital to Preston’s play throughout the season. The only negative for him is that he hasn’t scored a goal - chances have come along - which is something he will need to add to his game to reach the next level. Regardless, Kesler-Hayden will be a strong contender to win Player of the Year.

And he is now at a really interesting point in his career, with parent club Aston Villa a force to be reckoned with not only in the Premier League - but Champions League as well. That is an incredible level for Kesler-Hayden to be striving for and time will tell whether he can. He’s got plenty of years left on his contract at Villa Park though and it wouldn’t be a surprise if permanent bids were fielded this summer.

The best North End can probably hope for is another loan deal but Kesler-Hayden, at 22, will want to stay on an upwards trajectory - competition for his signature may be rife. As Heckingbottom touched on last week there will be several factors at play which determine whether PNE can do anything again. Looking back on previous loan hits at Preston, it’s probably wise to expect nothing.

Jayden Meghoma, Brentford

By contrast, Meghoma was not a name many North End supporters will have been aware of. Stepping on to the Championship stage at 18-years-old must surely be daunting.,. But Meghoma has not looked remotely fazed since making the loan move to Preston - playing with admirable maturity in multiple matches.

His debut at Watford was outstanding. Since then, there have been a few challenges - Coventry City away was a testing afternoon for the youngster. He has bounced back with that fearless edge though and shown why he is rated so highly by Brentford. Meghoma had caught Heckingbottom’s eye and the fact Preston’s boss trusted him to come in and perform - with such little experience on paper - was exciting in itself.

This experience - not only on the pitch but also off it - will benefit him enormously. Meghoma is someone you would be happy to see return to PNE next season. Brentford will absolutely be in the top flight again next year and a full campaign at Championship level would surely do Meghoma good, having been thrust into the league mid way through this time.

Ryan Porteous, Watford

It’s a difficult one to predict with Porteous but one thing which cannot be doubted is the steady job he’s done for PNE so far. With Jordan Storey injured just a few days before the transfer window shut and Jack Whatmough then ruled out not long after, it’s been an important piece of business. Porteous hasn’t been eligible for the FA Cup games but without him, Preston would’ve been short at right centre-back.

He was strong and aggressive on debut at Norwich City and, in the main, has defended fine for North End. Porteous’ goal last time out looked like one he really enjoyed; Heckingbottom expected him to chip in with at least one, during his time here. The 25-year-old’s big motivation for joining Preston was to stay in the Scotland picture; he has been respectful with, but not exactly taken on, any questions about a longer stay.

The former Hibernian man has made a few comments about parent club Watford though and the unpredictability of life there. As for joining North End, he genuinely seems to have fitted right in and had a positive experience thus far. Heckingbottom clearly values his traits as a defender and personality on and off the pitch as well.

Therefore, to predict this doesn’t go beyond 2024/25, for the club and player, perhaps seems strange. After all, Porteous is someone the Preston manager would probably be glad to carry on working with. There are a few factors which render it doubtful, however. Porteous is contracted at Watford until 2027 and so would command a fee.

Storey’s contract was extended until 2028 a couple of months ago while Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes have also penned extensions beyond this season. There is then January recruit Lewis Gibson - who promises to be a key man moving forward - while Whatmough has another year to run as well. That is five, senior defenders to play across the back three with an average age of of 28.

Reducing the average age of the squad is something that’s been discussed this summer - one which promises to be busy, with CEO Peter Ridsdale having stated 10 new signings could enter the building. The rest of the defence, and Storey specifically given he plays right centre-back, absolutely need competition. But North End could do to look to the future.

Porteous, as competitive and solid as he has shown he can be, doesn’t get much of a tick next to his name in that regard. Unless a very decent deal can be done with Watford - or perhaps another loan - then you would expect Preston to be a bit more adventurous. There was a loan approach for Whatmough in January from League One; if he were to leave the building then it may make something more feasible with Porteous.

