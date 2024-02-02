Preston North End's arch rivals Blackburn make surprise Jon Dahl Tomasson ruling
Blackburn Rovers are seven Championship games without a win and did not present manager John Dahl Tomasson to the media on Friday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston North end's fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers are reported to have bizarrely blocked the media from talking to John Dahl Tomasson ahead of their clash against Queens Park Rangers.
As is customary before a Championship fixture, the manager is grilled by reporters to discuss current affairs at the club. Rovers are winless in seven league fixtures but advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-1 win over Wrexham last weekend.
But the pressure levels have cranked up regarding Tomasson’s future following the poor run of form. According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn gave no official explanation for his omission other than the decision being the club’s rather than his.
Journalists did speak to deadline-day arrivals Kyle McFadzean and Billy Koumetio, with the press conference cut short soon after. The twist came hours after a hectic final day of the window which resulted in Adam Wharton being sold to Crystal Palace.
Blackburn accepted £22million for the midfielder - the largest fee received in the club’s history. Tomasson may have been unavailable for comment but Palace boss Roy Hodgson revealed Eagles sporting director Dougie Freeman had monitored Wharton for a while.
"He (Freeman) has followed him for a long period of time, even last season, and had him flagged as a player with great potential," Hodgson said ahead of their derby trip to Brighton. "The injury to Cheick Doucoure has increased the need for a player in that position with quality.
“That prompted us to go in for that position but we have to accept he’s young and he doesn’t have Premier League experience. He has a learning curve ahead but he’s got an incredible margin for progression. It’s an excellent signing for the club in the short term and long term as he has a long career ahead of him."