Preston North End's arch rivals Blackburn make surprise Jon Dahl Tomasson ruling

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston North end's fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers are reported to have bizarrely blocked the media from talking to John Dahl Tomasson ahead of their clash against Queens Park Rangers.

As is customary before a Championship fixture, the manager is grilled by reporters to discuss current affairs at the club. Rovers are winless in seven league fixtures but advanced to the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-1 win over Wrexham last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the pressure levels have cranked up regarding Tomasson’s future following the poor run of form. According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn gave no official explanation for his omission other than the decision being the club’s rather than his.

Journalists did speak to deadline-day arrivals Kyle McFadzean and Billy Koumetio, with the press conference cut short soon after. The twist came hours after a hectic final day of the window which resulted in Adam Wharton being sold to Crystal Palace.

Blackburn accepted £22million for the midfielder - the largest fee received in the club’s history. Tomasson may have been unavailable for comment but Palace boss Roy Hodgson revealed Eagles sporting director Dougie Freeman had monitored Wharton for a while.

"He (Freeman) has followed him for a long period of time, even last season, and had him flagged as a player with great potential," Hodgson said ahead of their derby trip to Brighton. "The injury to Cheick Doucoure has increased the need for a player in that position with quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad