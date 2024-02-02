Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe's main selection dilemmas are in midfield for Saturday's visit of Ipswich Town.
The Lilywhites picked up a point at Millwall last weekend, as Ryan Ledson came into the team in place of Ali McCann. The latter is now back from illness though, while captain Alan Browne will be pushing for a return to the team - having been on the bench in the last two games.
On the injury front, Ched Evans and Kian Best are the only two absentees with Jack Whatmough now back in contention after a period on the sidelines. Emil Riis could be in line for his third successive start in attack.
Here is our predicted PNE XI for Saturday's match.