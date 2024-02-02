News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End predicted team vs Ipswich Town as midfield competition boosted

PNE host Kieran McKenna's side on Saturday afternoon

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe's main selection dilemmas are in midfield for Saturday's visit of Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites picked up a point at Millwall last weekend, as Ryan Ledson came into the team in place of Ali McCann. The latter is now back from illness though, while captain Alan Browne will be pushing for a return to the team - having been on the bench in the last two games.

On the injury front, Ched Evans and Kian Best are the only two absentees with Jack Whatmough now back in contention after a period on the sidelines. Emil Riis could be in line for his third successive start in attack.

Here is our predicted PNE XI for Saturday's match.

Been dropped once in his 18 months at PNE, so he should be in between the sticks on Saturday.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Been dropped once in his 18 months at PNE, so he should be in between the sticks on Saturday.

Photo Sales
Whatmough is back in the fold but Storey has been a regular this season and he put in a steady shift last week.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

Whatmough is back in the fold but Storey has been a regular this season and he put in a steady shift last week.

Photo Sales
His place in the team feels extremely secure, so barring any issues he should get the nod.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

His place in the team feels extremely secure, so barring any issues he should get the nod.

Photo Sales
In line for another start and will be looking to keep extending his run in the side, after a few injury frustrations earlier in the season.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

In line for another start and will be looking to keep extending his run in the side, after a few injury frustrations earlier in the season.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich Town