Preston North End vs Ipswich Town injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts

Preston North End are gearing up to take on a tough Ipswich Town outfit at the weekend. The Lilywhites will be out for revenge, after they were beaten by a score of 4-2 back in October at Portman Road - can they flip the script at Deepdale?

The two teams aren't suffering from a particularly high number of injuries as things stand. Preston have two senior team players who will definitely miss out on the game, as do Ipswich. Meanwhile, North End have two players who are considered doubts, with one of them 'expected' to play - Ipswich, on the other hand, have just one doubt.