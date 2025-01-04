Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two teams are in from Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s match against Oxford United.

Andrew Hughes returns from illness and Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Will Keane also come into the starting lineup. Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson, Josh Bowler and Mads Frokjaer drop to the PNE bench as youngster Kitt Nelson drops out of the match squad.

Brad Potts and Robbie Brady remain out injured with knee damage and cracked ribs respectively. It is two changes for Oxford as Elliott Moore is absent and Pryzemyslaw Placheta drops to the bench. Matt Phillips and Peter Kioso come into the side and Jordan Thorniley is a substitute.

Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood, Keane, Riis. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whatmough, Ledson, Thordarson, Okkels, Frokjaer, Bowler, Osmajic.

Oxford United starting XI: Cumming; Long, Kioso, Brown, Leigh, Vaulks, Brannagan, Phillips, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Harris. Oxford United subs: Ingram, ter Avest, Thorniley, Sibley, McEachran, Placheta, Dale, Scarlett, Dembele.