Preston North End vs Oxford United confirmed starting XIs as four changes made

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Jan 2025, 14:02 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 14:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The two teams are in from Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s match against Oxford United.

Andrew Hughes returns from illness and Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Will Keane also come into the starting lineup. Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson, Josh Bowler and Mads Frokjaer drop to the PNE bench as youngster Kitt Nelson drops out of the match squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brad Potts and Robbie Brady remain out injured with knee damage and cracked ribs respectively. It is two changes for Oxford as Elliott Moore is absent and Pryzemyslaw Placheta drops to the bench. Matt Phillips and Peter Kioso come into the side and Jordan Thorniley is a substitute.

Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood, Keane, Riis. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whatmough, Ledson, Thordarson, Okkels, Frokjaer, Bowler, Osmajic.

Oxford United starting XI: Cumming; Long, Kioso, Brown, Leigh, Vaulks, Brannagan, Phillips, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Harris. Oxford United subs: Ingram, ter Avest, Thorniley, Sibley, McEachran, Placheta, Dale, Scarlett, Dembele.

Related topics:Oxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice