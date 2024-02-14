Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End are back in Championship action on Wednesday night as they host Middlesbrough at Deepdale. Here we round up what you need to know in how to catch the game on TV.

Ryan Lowe's side have won their last two games against Ipswich Town and Cardiff City, and drew against Millwall at the end of January. North End find themselves just three points off of the play-offs and that's injected a slight bit of optimism in to the supporters.

Middlesbrough are without a win in three games and lost last time out against Bristol City. There was a whole host of Championship action on Tuesday, and now it's PNE's turn to get in on the fun. Here we round up what you need to know to tune into the game.

When is Preston North End vs Middlesbrough?

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough will take place on Wednesday, February 14 at Deepdale. Kick-off for this one is scheduled for 7.45 pm UK time.

Is it on TV?

Yes, but you must be a Sky Sports customer. Millwall versus Ipswich Town has been chosen as the Championship game this evening and that will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. North End's game is available on Sky Sports Red Button, which can be accessed by going on to Sky Sports Football and pressing the red button on your remote.

If you are a Sky Sports customer, then you can alternatively watch the game on your mobile device. Simply download the app, login with your Sky account, go on to the 'Live' tab, and choose PNE vs Boro.

How else can I catch the game?

Alternatively, the Lancashire Evening Post will be at the game. We will be providing player ratings and Ryan Lowe's post-match reaction. BBC Radio Lancashire will be providing radio commentary, whilst you can also watch on iFollow. Streaming passes cost £9.99 and go back in to the club. You can buy an iFollow match pass for tonight's game here.

Where will the highlights be?

Sky Sports will show the goals as they go in on their Gillette Soccer Special programme. Alternatively, you can watch them on their website shortly after full-time. A highlights package will be clipped up and put on North End's YouTube channel too.

Highlights of all the matches from across the Championship, League One and League Two will be broadcast at 12.10 am.

Key statistics