Preston North End fans with a giant Sir Tom Finney banner

Preston North End will honour their greatest ever player in Wednesday night's Championship clash against Middlesbrough. That is, of course, Sir Tom Finney. A limited edition home shirt will be worn by the Lilywhites, to mark a decade since Finney's passing - at the age of 91.

The one club man's name is synonymous with English football and the midweek match - under the floodlights - will see Deepdale remember and celebrate Finney. After his club debut post-World War Two, the number seven went on to score 210 goals in 472 appearances for North End. And to this day, Finney remains the Preston player with the most international caps - having played 76 games for England, scoring 30 goals.

He played his last club match in April 1960, at the age of 39 against Luton Town. A wizard on the wing, Finney won Footballer of the Year twice in his career: 1954 and 1957. And Preston was truly a football club in his blood. He once said: "North End has been a love affair for me. I could never properly explain my level of affection for the place." What more could a fan ask for?

Once compared to Diego Maradona, Pele and George best by Stanley Matthews, the entertainment factor of Finney was what made him the player he was. In 2012, Tommy Docherty told the BBC: "Lionel Messi is Finney reborn. He was a diamond. If I was a manager and was able to buy any player who has played the game, I would buy Finney." North End sure were lucky.

Later awarded an OBE and knighted at Buckingham Palace, the North End icon acted as club president for several years. The 'Preston Plumber' - a name born from Finney's successful business in his hometown - sadly died on February 27, 2014. PNE players wore black armbands for the home game against Leyton Orient, one day later.