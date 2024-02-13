Preston North End's current placing of 10th in the 2023/24 Championship table is about right.

At the start of the campaign it looked like there could be a real promotion push, but form dipped and there was a need from inspiration from somewhere. Ryan Lowe over the last eight games however has his team in sixth which suggests that his side are currently in the form of a play-off chasing team.

North End are just two points off of sixth-placed Coventry City and should results go in their favour, they could find themselves in the top six come the end of the month should they continue their run of form. All of that is impressive given that unlike many of the other second tier teams, PNE did not make a single signing in the January transfer window.

The club revealed the financial situation that they were in and that Lowe had to deal with the hand he was dealt with. Lowe has got on with things, and really the only matter he needs to think about is whether Alan Browne will sign a new contract. Browne has only ever known PNE having come through the club's academy system, but has attracted interest from Serie A.

North End can no longer cash in on Browne now and can only hope that he signs a new deal at Deepdale. In recent times, there's been a worry as to Preston losing their best players for nothing. Other clubs have been able to earn big money for their players, and you only have to look at Wednesday night's opponents Middlesbrough who managed to get a big profit on Morgan Rovers from Aston Villa having only signed him in the summer.

But how does PNE's total transfer value compare to the other 23 teams in the Championship? As per the latest figures from Transfermarkt, here’s a full run-through from 24th to 1st.

