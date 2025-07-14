PNE lost 1-3 to Liverpool on Sunday with Liam Lindsay on the score sheet for Paul Heckingbottom’s side... George Hodgson writes his talking points from the game

Touch of class

This was always going to be an emotional afternoon. You could hear the Diogo Jota chant being bellowed, from outside Deepdale, around 20 minutes before kick-off. With the decision taken by Liverpool to go ahead with the game - not long after the tragic passing of Diogo and his brother Andre Silva - Preston North End had a responsibility to get this right. And they really, really did. A wonderful piece was written by Matt Hennessey in the build-up to the game, which gained the attention and praise it absolutely deserved.

‘If there is a ground to hold such a moment, it may be Preston’s...’ wrote Hennessey. ‘On Sunday, it carries duty. Care. Decency... And so, this weekend, they are asked not to entertain, but to honour. To hold space. To become, for one moment, a still point in football’s spinning axis. At Deepdale, there will be a minute’s silence. And fittingly, it will take place at a club that, by instinct more than instruction, understands what it means to carry memory. A kind of custodian care.’

Those words rung ever so true as the magnificent and moving tribute started at 2:50pm, with supporters all in their seats as requested. The football match was an important run out for Paul Heckingbottom’s men but did not feel the main event on this occasion. The performance from Claudia Rose Maguire will have stood hairs up on people’s necks, as will Ben Whiteman’s solo walk from the tunnel, all the way over to the away end. A unique kind of pressure for the captain, and a moment in time which those inside the stadium will always remember.

Whiteman was visibly moved as the words of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ swirled around Deepdale; he was not alone. The number four can reflect on that gesture with plenty of pride. While this was Liverpool’s day to mourn, celebrate and start to heal, the overriding feeling as a Prestonian was to be proud of the club. Passion makes football but it can become a nasty place at times. This was two football clubs, steeped in history, putting an arm around each other for something far bigger. There was respect from Liverpool to Preston in abundance afterwards. That will always be there now.

Summer signing sharp

The loan signing of Daniel Jebbison may have raised eyebrows among sections of the PNE faithful, but this is clearly a player Heckingbottom has huge belief in. During his substitute outing on Sunday we got a glimpse into why. Jebbison’s presence on the football pitch immediately demands attention - six foot three in size, enormous strides and natural speed. He threw himself straight into the contest and made an impact at the top end of the pitch. The Canadian was extremely unfortunate not to grab a goal after a lovely solo effort; this showing ought to have given everyone confidence about the striker’s 2025/26 campaign in a Preston shirt.

Post-match, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “You've not seen how quick he is. You can see he's really positive on the outside. He's got Premier League attributes. He's not a Premier League player yet, that's why he's come here. I'll be happy to work with him and we'll try and polish him up on bits. But the pleasing thing for me is how much Jebbo wanted to come here. It shows his desire and how he's going to fight for us as a football club, which is always important. It's nice for everyone to get to see him. I'm glad his first minutes were here, which is good, and he'll be better for that.”

Small off the left

Thierry Small’s arrival generated plenty of excitement this summer and he operated on the left for his 70 minutes last weekend. Going up against Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong is a difficult task but there was intent in Small’s game, and Preston’s plan will clearly be to get him into dangerous attacking positions this season. Small has power in his game but he’ll clearly look to beat opponents with skill, and try things that others would not. That type of player has definitely been missed among Preston supporters; it’ll be fascinating to see how he takes to the Championship stage.

When asked about his role in the XI, Heckingbottom said: “He could play off both sides. We started with a back three so he's wing-back, which is a difficult position for him when you're up against Liverpool, and it's Salah who's the right winger, because he has to do his job defensively. We know we want him higher up the pitch, but we could see what he could bring, which is great. So, either side in that shape. Then either side if we play him as a wide player, which he sort of was at the start of the second half.”

Stuck away well

The result is not the be all and end all in friendlies but when you go to watch your team play, you always hope to see at least one goal - especially against a titan of a club like Liverpool. North End were left to rue mistakes for two of the Reds’ goals, but their performance overall merited at least one of their own. Jeppe Okkels was bright off the bench and his corner delivery just asked to be attacked. Liam Lindsay got up and connected with the ball excellently, to pull one back for PNE. Heckingbottom regularly spoke about being a greater threat from set-pieces last season, so that will have been a pleasing sight for him - and a nice boost for the big Scot.

One serious talent

Now and then an opposition player will make you sit up and take notice. On this occasion it was Rio Ngumoha, who is just 16-years-old. Liverpool have one hell of a talent on their hands based on Sunday’s evidence. The winger was lightning fast, relentlessly direct and refreshingly skilful. He went at Preston’s defenders several times and caused them problems more often than not. The teenager made his debut for the first team last season, in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley. A career to keep an eye on for sure, though you may not need to look too far. If this showing is anything to go off then Ngumoha will be at the centre of elite football in years to come.

