Tributes were paid during Sunday’s pre-season friendly between PNE and Liverpool

Preston North End’s players took to social media after Sunday’s tribute for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

The Lilywhites’ pre-season friendly against Liverpool saw the Reds play for the first time since the tragic news broke. PNE played a central role in commemorating the brothers, with manager Paul Heckingbottom ‘proud’ of the club’s effort on the day.

There was plenty of emotion in the air over the course of the afternoon. Claudia Rose Maguire performed two songs pre-match: ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ followed by ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

After the latter started, PNE captain Ben Whiteman emerged from the tunnel with a wreath and walked the length of the pitch, before laying it on the ground in front of the away supporters, situated in the Bill Shankly Kop.

There was a minute’s silence prior to kick-off - impeccably observed - and applause during the 20th minute of the game. Players wore black armbands and the match day programme was dedicated to Diogo and Andre.

Post-match, Liverpool posted on X: ‘We send our deepest appreciation and thanks to everyone at Preston North End for the love, care and respect shown in their tributes to Diogo and Andre today, and for the welcome we received at Deepdale.’

“Beautiful tribute...”

North End’s players also took to social media, with Whiteman posting on Instagram after the game: ‘A fantastic tribute on behalf of @pnefcofficial to Diogo and his brother Andre. Deepest condolences to Diogo and Andre’s family and friends 💔’

Thierry Small wrote: ‘Beautiful tribute today from @pnefcofficial! Condolences to Diogo and Andre’s friends and family ❤️🙏🏾 God bless!’

Pol Valentin took to X to say: ‘A heartfelt tribute to Diogo and André today. Onwards with more minutes and momentum. @pnefc’

