PNE were denied all three points in the 93rd minute against Leeds United on Saturday

Preston North End midfielder Stefan Thordarson was gutted by the manner of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites were one minute away from taking all three points against Daniel Farke’s side - who are strong contenders for automatic promotion this season. It would’ve been consecutive victories for North End, but a 93rd minute own goal saw Leeds nick a point.

“Obviously, disappointed,” said Thordarson post-match. “I think we defended our box brilliantly, the whole game. And, yeah, it is really disappointing that they score in the last minute - when we have given everything.

“I feel our performances have been really good in the last couple games and it was a good performance today - especially defensively. Leeds are a really good Championship team and they showed that, particularly with the ball - they are a hard team to keep away from the goal.

“But, we did that in many parts of the game. The atmosphere was good and we knew it would be like that. We have to take the positives and push on. We haven’t lost in the last five games, so we are a really hard team to beat, but with our chances, we have to be more clinical and cool.”

Thordarson was introduced at half-time, with captain Ben Whiteman taken off due to being on a yellow card - and having avoided a red just before the break. The Iceland international had started the previous four matches and made a positive impact, but understood boss Paul Heckingbottom’s latest selection.

“We drove straight home straight after Cardiff, got home late and there was not much recovery, so we had to keep everybody fresh and today, he made four changes,” said Thordarson.

“I think they worked out really well, especially with the power and enthusiasm of the team. It was just going on and doing what I have been doing. I think I have been playing better and better every game I’ve played, so it was to go in and do what I am good at.”

North End had taken the lead through Brad Potts on 23 minutes, with the number 44 making an 70 yard run from the edge of his own box, into Leeds’. Milutin Osmajic provided a magnificent cross from the right and Potts slotted home. The 30-year-old echoed Thordarson’s frustration post-match.

“We’re feeling a bit deflated to be honest with you,” said Potts. “We did everything we possibly could to win the game. We worked so hard for each other. Football can be so cruel at times and we’re frustrated in there, for sure.

“Leeds are a good team. We knew they were going to have the ball and put pressure on us, especially towards the end of the game - and it was all about withstanding that pressure. It’s so hard on us that they scored so late.”