Ali McCann

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann took plenty of positives away from Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hull City.

The Lilywhites had to settle for a point against one of their play-off rivals, but the result ultimately kept Ryan Lowe's side well in the mix. Preston had chances over the course of the game, as well as a penalty shout turned down in the second half. McCann was keen to not get hung up on that decision, instead reflecting on another solid PNE performance and a point to take forward.

"I thought we equipped ourselves really well, on the front foot and were probably unfortunate not to come away with three points," said McCann. "But, it's another step in the right direction and we carry on our good form. You could tell both teams were full of confidence. They try and pop it about a lot, so we were on the high press, trying to nick it. I thought we picked up where we left off, last Friday - so long may it continue."

North End's number 13 looked fresh as a daisy in his post-match interview, but admitted he didn't feel quite that. The Northern Ireland international put in a relentless display and the closing stages were testing, physically. But, with the likes of Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho out there for Hull, he knew taking his foot off the gas was not an option.

"Yeah, exactly," said McCann. "That is what we were looking at, leading up to it. With the high press we've been doing recently, it is effectively man-to-man in some parts. I thought the back three were class as it and it just makes it easier for the midfielders, to lock on to your man and know - like Linds was jumping on to the striker every time.

"I thought we did it well at times. I was toiling a little bit in the last 10 minutes, but in a game of that intensity you are always going to have that. I thought it was high speed, with both teams going for it and nobody sitting back, just accepting a draw. I know that was the outcome, but it was two good teams going at it, right until the end."

McCann kept his place in the side after the win at Coventry City. He had gone five games without a start, having missed the trip to Millwall and then found himself on the bench for the four matches after. But, the 24-year-old was happy to bide his time and has been pleased with his performances over the last 180 minutes. He's now hoping to play a big part in the final 11 games.