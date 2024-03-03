1 . On the hunt

Hull don't half give you a chance and North End went after the ball with intensity, in the opening exchanges of both halves. It is always going to be tough to maintain that level of energy, so it was a case of PNE trying to nick it and score while Hull knew, if they managed to come through both spells, Preston would naturally drop off. Ryan Lowe's side have been accused of lacking a plan at times, but there was a clear structure here and everyone seemed to know their jobs down to a tee. North End actually did the hard part of winning the ball high up the pitch, but they were unable to stick it in the back of the net on those two or three occasions. Post-match, Lowe said: "The first half, we wanted to come out of the blocks and stamp our authority down - which we did. We were unlucky with a couple of moments, because we were jumping them and we got it a few times. Fair play, they got out a couple of times and kept doing it. Second half, we did it again and wanted to be on the front foot. They are the small moments and maybe it's a bit of luck: the right pass, shot selection. But yeah, we want to do that and I said to the lads that if they raised it 10 per cent, there was an opportunity to go and win in the second half. They certainly did that, but we just lacked a bit - whether it was decision making from us, or someone else."