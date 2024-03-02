Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was left to rue a penalty decision against his side - in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hull City.

The Lilywhites - who sat eighth heading into the Deepdale clash - were looking to go level with sixth placed City. Chances came the way of both sides over the 90 minutes, but the major talking point post-match was Will Keane's appeal for a second half spot-kick.

After Emil Riis sent a low drive at Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, Keane looked to follow the ball in and convert - only to hit the deck. In the eyes of Lowe, his team were denied a stonewall penalty - for the second time this season against the Tigers.

When asked if the draw was fair post-match, Lowe said: "No, it's definitely not fair when a decision like that goes against you. I thought it was two good teams, locking horns to try and get three points. I thought we were definitely the ones in the ascendency of wanting to win it and get on the front foot. They've got good players, who you have to keep quiet. In a tight game like that, it boils down to a decision doesn't it? A pull, a twist, or a pull and a twist? If it outside the box, it's a foul isn't it? I don't know... is the referee waiting? He refs in the Premier League a lot. Is he waiting for someone to shout in his ear or not?

"I don't know, but when he looks at it back we will probably get another apology. I've just been told that will be 11 decisions that have gone against us. And three that have gone for us. So, they are big moments. But, what I am not going to do is let it manifest in my head - because the lads were fantastic. They showed grit, determination, defending and there were some top performances today - without the ball. We didn't have that clinical edge at the top end of the pitch, or in and around the final third to get a goal really.