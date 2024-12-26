Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team news is in from Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End managaer Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for the Boxing Day clash against Hull City.

Liam Lindsay misses out through suspension and Stefan Thordarson drops to the bench, as captain Ben Whiteman and Andrew Hughes return to the side. Jack Whatmough is fit enough to start after being forced off last weekend, while Josh Bowler takes Robbie Brady’s spot on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s two changes for Hull too. Charlie Hughes is not involved and Sean McLoughlin starts. Mason Burstow comes in for Abu Kamara, who is a substitute. Xavier Simons drops out of the squad as Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Finley Burns come in to the 18.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Ledson, Thordarson, Holmes, Okkels, Bowler, Riis, Keane.

Hull starting XI: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles, Slater, Alzate, Puerta, Burstow, Pedro, Longman. Hull subs: Racioppi, Jacob, Drameh, Sellars-Fleming, Mehlem, Burns, Omur, Bedia, Kamara.