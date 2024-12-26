Preston North End vs Hull City confirmed starting lineups as Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End managaer Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for the Boxing Day clash against Hull City.
Liam Lindsay misses out through suspension and Stefan Thordarson drops to the bench, as captain Ben Whiteman and Andrew Hughes return to the side. Jack Whatmough is fit enough to start after being forced off last weekend, while Josh Bowler takes Robbie Brady’s spot on the bench.
It’s two changes for Hull too. Charlie Hughes is not involved and Sean McLoughlin starts. Mason Burstow comes in for Abu Kamara, who is a substitute. Xavier Simons drops out of the squad as Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Finley Burns come in to the 18.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Ledson, Thordarson, Holmes, Okkels, Bowler, Riis, Keane.
Hull starting XI: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles, Slater, Alzate, Puerta, Burstow, Pedro, Longman. Hull subs: Racioppi, Jacob, Drameh, Sellars-Fleming, Mehlem, Burns, Omur, Bedia, Kamara.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.