Robbie Brady

Preston North End did not risk Robbie Brady in Friday night's win over Coventry City due to a thigh problem.

The number 11 scored in last weekend's win over Blackburn Rovers and impressed in the clash with Middlesbrough earlier that week. With Brad Potts sidelined, another start looked likely for Brady against the Sky Blues.

But, he was not in the match night squad as manager Ryan Lowe brought Ali McCann into the starting lineup. Captain Alan Browne went to right wing-back and Liam Millar slotted in down the left. There is no great concern over Brady and Lowe was delighted with the way his captain performed on the night.

"Yeah, he's fine Rob," said Lowe. "But we didn't want to risk him. Again, he's been in good form and it was the last thing we wanted to do. He had a bit of tightness in his thigh. If it have been his right leg, he might've had a chance but because he is left footed, we didn't want to take any chances. Browney was fantastic in the right wing-back position and Liam shifted across. (Browne) can play in numerous positions can't he? And in those positions, he is steady away - I've just been laughing and joking with him.