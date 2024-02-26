Preston North End captain Alan Browne has earned a spot in the Championship Team of the Week - after the Lilywhites' 3-0 win at Coventry City.

The skipper was not on the score sheet for Ryan Lowe's side, but earned an 8.5 match rating from WhoScored. The Football League Paper's TOTW - as well as Browne - included PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and striker Emil Riis. But, those two miss out in this one. Joining Browne in the XI are players from Rotherham United, Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.