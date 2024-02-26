News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Championship Team of the Week as Preston North End, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday stars feature

PNE beat Coventry City 3-0 last Friday

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:11 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 09:20 GMT

Preston North End captain Alan Browne has earned a spot in the Championship Team of the Week - after the Lilywhites' 3-0 win at Coventry City.

The skipper was not on the score sheet for Ryan Lowe's side, but earned an 8.5 match rating from WhoScored. The Football League Paper's TOTW - as well as Browne - included PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and striker Emil Riis. But, those two miss out in this one. Joining Browne in the XI are players from Rotherham United, Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Here it is, in full!

Rotherham United

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (7.7)

Rotherham United

Photo Sales
Ipswich Town

2. CB: Axel Tuanzebe (8.8)

Ipswich Town

Photo Sales
Millwall

3. CB: Japhet Tanganga (8.9)

Millwall

Photo Sales
Rotherham United

4. CB: Sean Morrison (7.7)

Rotherham United

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayIpswich TownRyan LoweSwansea CityRotherham UnitedMillwallFreddie Woodman