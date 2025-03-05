PNE have been drawn at home to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom disagrees with the FA Cup rule which will see Kaine Kesler-Hayden miss the quarter-final.

The loan star won’t be able to play against his parent club Aston Villa, whom PNE have been drawn at home to after knocking out Burnley, Charlton and Wycombe so far in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kesler-Hayden reacted to the draw on social media with his post implying disappointment. He has been a key player for Preston this campaign; it’s a case of Deja-vu for the North End boss.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“Yeah, listen, it's harsh,” said Heckingbottom. “Sheffield United, when we played Man City in the semis at Wembley, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee couldn't play. It's the only competition; it's an FA rule. I think they should change it. I've asked Peter (Ridsdale) and Ben (Rhodes) to check if they have this year!

“I'm sure Villa would want him to play in an FA Cup quarter-final. They've been delighted with how it's going for him so yeah... I know City would have loved their young lads to play in that semi-final. Unfortunately, it was out of our hands.”

The absence of Kesler-Hayden is an added blow to Preston for the Villa clash. With Watford loan man Ryan Porteous cup tied - and Jordan Storey injured along with Jack Whatmough - he operated at right centre-back against Burnley and was particularly impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom post-match detailed the importance of his wide centre-backs and the role they need to play. Kesler-Hayden’s display and praise prompted the PNE boss to be asked how he feels Storey and co have fared in that regard.

“Yeah, good,” said Heckingbottom. “I think you could see Ryan at Norwich away, he underlapped in the first minute. We 100% want that. I wouldn't play three centre-backs if they were just staying behind the ball all the time because you lose so much.

“Kaine's mobility is his big attribute, so for him to just play right centre-back and not attack would have been a big waste. It just changes the dynamic of the team having that in that position. You could see when he actually broke through and he was clean through one-on-one.

“So yeah, we would be foolish to play him in there and then take away the big part of his game, which is energy. He can drive with the ball, drive without the ball and become an extra player for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rules haven’t really changed with it.”

As well as the loss of Kesler-Hayden, North End will be without midfielder Ryan Ledson due to suspension rules in the FA Cup. The number 18 - who spoke passionately before and after Burnley - has been booked twice before the quarter-final and will therefore miss out. It’s not something the PNE boss spends time stressing over but he does have frustrations with suspension rules more generally.

“Yeah, we have this conversation me and Macca all the time,” said Heckingbottom. “You get booked for anything now. So it's changed, but the rules haven't really changed with it - five-booking suspension, ten-booking suspension.

“I think any player who plays every week does well not to get ten bookings now before that February deadline. The thing is, we know them, we know the rules. But it does put a bigger strain on your squad and almost down to a bit of fortune.

“We've recruited really well... when we brought Ryan in, delighted, because Jordan got injured. Then all of a sudden through bookings, injuries, suspensions, a loan agreement, we could be missing people in a position where we've been strong. So, yeah, it does put a strain on it but everyone's got the same rules.”

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom delivers brutally honest 'little rant' at one thing Preston North End must change