PNE have been drawn at home to Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Preston North End have reached the FA Cup last eight for the first time in 59 years and will face Aston Villa at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites were the only non-Premier League side left in the competition after round of 16 action. Paul Heckingbottom’s side beat Burnley 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, having seen off Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in the previous rounds.

Now, a fourth straight home fixture has been drawn for Preston. While a home draw is favourable for North End the tie was still somewhat bittersweet. That is because one of PNE’s best players this season - Kaine Kesler-Hayden - will not be able to play against Unai Emery’s men.

The 22-year-old is on loan from the Villa Park club - whom he joined as a boy. In the 2021/22 season North End got permission from Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg to play against the Reds, but FA Cup rules prohibit that from happening.

Kesler-Hayden took to social media straight after the draw, simply posting a emoji on X which implied disappointment on his part. The versatile full-back was a stand out performer against Burnley and has spoken glowingly about his loan spell at Deepdale this campaign.

In the absence of Ryan Porteous (cup tied) and injured pair Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough last weekend, the PNE loan man played at right centre-back for the first time. His performance came in for credit from Heckingbottom - who will have to try something else against Villa.

Second Preston North End blow

Not only will North End be without Kesler-Hayden, but midfielder Ryan Ledson is also going to miss the Villa clash through suspension. PNE’s number 18 picked up his second yellow card before the quarter-final stage and, as per FA rules, will have to sit out of the tie.

Ledson was booked against Wycombe Wanderers and Burnley; players who enter at round three must avoid two cautions before the last eight stage. Preston may have injured captain Ben Whiteman back by then as well as Mads Frokjaer - who has missed the last two games with a knock. It will be a tough one for Ledson, who spoke before and after the Clarets clash.

Post-Burnley, he said: “We’ll take on anyone. Hopefully, we get a home draw again and we can get someone here and do the same. We're looking forward to it and we'll be ready.”