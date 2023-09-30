Preston North End v West Brom injury news as seven ruled out and two doubtful

Will Keane is pushing to be a part of today’s clash. (Image: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns)

Preston North End are back amongst their home fans as they host West Brom at Deepdale in their latest EFL Championship clash.

The Lilywhites drew 1-1 with Rotherham United last time out and welcome a Baggies side yet to win on the road this term.

A total of 10 points separate the two sides and so far Preston have had a perfect home record and that will need to continue if they want to get back to top spot.

Ryan Lowe and Carlos Corberan both have some decisions to make ahead of kick-off and the teams will be announced on Saturday at 2.00pm.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Preston North End v West Brom:

Preston North End injury and team news

Ryan Lowe expects Will Keane to be available to him this weekend after rejoining full training on Thursday. ‘If he’s fit and ready, he’ll be called upon,’ said Lowe to the LEP , and so the challenge is now for Preston’s top scorer to prove his fitness.

The 30-year-old has four goals in five league games for Preston but suffered an injury whilst on international duty.

Wales international Ched Evans is making good progress as he closes in on a return. He underwent surgery for a ‘serious medical condition’ and has not played since February, but there are plans for him to see a specialist to discuss his return to action.

Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay meanwhile is still yet to make his debut for the club but should rejoin his teammates shortly. He returned to Merseyside to rehabilitate an injury he suffered in pre-season and is in the latter stage of rehab, and a return in the next few weeks has been earmarked.

Out: Calvin Ramsay, Ched Evans and Emil Riis. Doubtful: Will Keane.

West Brom injury and team news

Erik Pieters has recovered from a shoulder injury that forced him to be substituted off in the goalless draw with Millwall last week. He suffered some fatigue and missed a days training this week according to the Express & Star but is available to Carlos Corberan.

A doubt for West Brom however is Semi Ajayi who may not be fully match fit. He rolled his ankle against Millwall, and only resumed training on Friday leaving him with not much preparation.

Striker Josh Maja is unavailable for selection after injuring his knee against Bristol City. He is in a protective boot and is expected to be out for at least a month.

Daryl Dike is a long-term absentee for West Brom, having suffered an Achilles injury in February. He is not expected to return until 2024.

Adam Reach is in the same predicament as Dike after suffering a quad injury in pre-season. He required surgery and as a result will likely return to training in November, and target a return to the pitch in the New Year.

Former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly is another absentee. He suffered an injury whilst on-loan at Wigan Athletic, and he is likely to move away from The Hawthorn’s when the January transfer window opens.