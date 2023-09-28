Preston North End's Will Keane

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hopes to have Will Keane back in his squad for the visit of West Brom on Saturday.

The Lilywhites’ top scorer has missed the last three games after picking up a knock while away with the Republic of Ireland. An adductor issue was picked up against France and Keane returned home early from international duty. He is now back in full training with North End and eyeing a return to action.

In Keane’s absence, Lowe called upon deadline day signing Milutin Osmajic to lead the line against Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City and Rotherham United. Emil Riis and Ched Evans are still working their way back from respective long-term injuries, so the return of Keane would be a welcomed boost to PNE’s squad.

“They are all good,” said Lowe, when asked about team news for West Brom. “Emil is continuing his rehab on the grass, in part-training with us again - him and Ched. Keano will join in with the group today and that’s it really. He’s been with the rehab team and finished his rehab yesterday. Today will be his first day joining the group, so really pleased to have him back.

“We will monitor him over the next couple of days and see where he’s at. If he is fit and ready and available then why not? (for Saturday). He’ll have to come through today and tomorrow of course, but the more attacking players you’ve got - Keano is our leading goal scorer so if he’s fit and ready he’ll be called upon, definitely yeah.”

On loan Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is another absentee for Preston, having suffered an injury setback in August and not kicked a ball for North End yet. Ramsay has been undergoing rehab with his parent club, but Lowe expects to have the Scot back at Euxton next month and believes he will still have a big impact on PNE’s season.

“We’ve had some good news on Calvin,” said Lowe. “He is at the back stage of his rehab now. We are in discussions with Liverpool and hopefully he’ll be back with us in the next couple of weeks. We are not going to rush him back but if we can get him back in the building with us in the next couple of weeks, we will. Once he’s at the end stage of rehab and passed all the protocols, ticked all the boxes, he’ll then be with us. I haven’t got a definite date just yet, just that we’ve had some conversations with them in the last few days and it is looking promising. He just had a reoccurence in his knee; a bit of a setback but nothing major.