Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has plenty of options available to him for Saturday’s clash against West Brom at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites have their ninth Championship fixture of the season ahead of them, as they look to finish September on a positive note and remain the only unbeaten side in the league. North End have taken 20 points from their first eight games of the campaign, winning six and drawing two to leave them in third spot.

PNE are now preparing for the visit of the Baggies, who have made a hit and miss start to the season but have plenty of attacking threats within their squad. Carlos Corberan will present Lowe with a strong tactical challenge and Preston’s boss could be tempted to make changes from last weekend’s draw at Rotherham United.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and PNE’s defensive three of Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes should all keep their places, along with right wing-back Brad Potts. Ben Whiteman could get the nod over Ali McCann or Ryan Ledson in central midfield though, while Liam Millar will be pushing for another start down the left in place of experienced head Robbie Brady.

Lowe is expected to stick with the 3-4-2-1 shape which has served him well up until this point. Club captain Alan Browne and Duane Holmes have been picked in the attacking midfield positions of late, but Mads Frokjaer is ready and waiting to get back in the side. Will Keane is being monitored carefully ahead of the game, so Milutin Osmajic is in line for his fourth consecutive start.

Here is our predicted PNE XI for the match.

