The Lilywhites take on the Owls in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

Preston North End hope to make it a festive double as they host Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale in their final game of 2024.

The Lilywhites ran out 1-0 winners against Hull City on Boxing Day, courtesy of a Brad Potts goal on the hour mark. PNE are now 16th in the league and seven points above the relegation zone.

Sunday's visitors came from three goals down to draw with Middlesbrough last time out. Svante Inglesson, Josh Windass, and Yan Valery all scored inside a 14-minute spell in the second half at the Riverside Stadium.

Danny Rohl's side are ninth, and four points off the top six. It’s a short turnaround for the players, who will have to get themselves ready with just two days to prepare until the next game. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of the match.

Preston North End team news

Liam Lindsay serves the second game of his two-match suspension. He was dismissed in PNE's final fixture before Christmas and as he has already been sent off this term, it automatically means he misses another game.

Robbie Brady was absent from the match day squad for the win over his former club Hull City. Brady was used as a substitute against QPR last week, but Paul Heckingbottom revealed he injured his ribs and it's unsure how long he will be out for given the nature of it.

He said to the LEP: "He could be back next game or could be a few weeks depending on how recovery goes. He’d been fine and trained fine. All was good, then he felt it more - where you open it up and are really gasping for breath. I know Robbie will be champing at the bit to try and get back as quickly as possible. But, we are going to make sure that if we start him he can last the game. Likewise, if he’s coming off the bench that he is fit.”

Andrew Hughes returned to the side on Thursday with Jack Whatmough also managing to feature. Hughes had been missing for the last couple of games whilst Whatmough had been doubtful in the build-up to the game after coming off against QPR. Thankfully, the pair are both fine and are available to the manager.

Out: Liam Lindsay. Doubt: Robbie Brady.

Djeidi Gassama is doubtful for Sheffield Wednesday. He suffered an injury against Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Djeidi Gassama is doubtful for the Owls after limping out of the Boxing Day draw in the North East. He was replaced by Michael Smith with three minutes left of the ninety. His manager Danny Rohl perhaps hinted that given the short turnaround, he could be replaced, with him unwilling to take a risk given his importance to the side.

“Hopefully he has nothing serious," said Rohl to The Star. “Let's see, there is not so much time and it is close so we can not take the risk now but that will be a chance for another player to play in this role and we will do it again.”

Akin Famewo picked up a serious injury in October. He's not expected to make a return to the pitch until March. Olaf Kobacki was among the substitute's having not played since October 22. Ben Hamer, Liam Palmer and Michael Ihiekwe were not a part of the 20-man squad on Thursday.

All three players missed the win against Stoke City due to illness and now it's forced them to miss another game. Pol Valentin was a fourth player struck down with a bout of illness, but he recovered. He replaced goalscorer Yan Valery in the final 15 minutes. Ingelsson also featured having picked up a knock in training last week.

Out: Akin Famewo. Doubt: Djeidi Gassama, Ben Hamer, Liam Palmer, and Michael Ihiekwe.