The Republic of Ireland international played no part against Hull City

Preston North End wide man Robbie Brady missed the Boxing Day win over Hull City through injury.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom made two changes to the starting XI on the day - Ben Whiteman in for Stefan Thordarson and Andrew Hughes in for the suspended Liam Lindsay. The PNE boss confirmed the change in central midfield was purely tactical.

But, there was also one change on the PNE bench - from last weekend’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers. Brady, who came off the bench at Loftus Road, was not involved at all. Heckingbottom provided an update on the Irishman in his post-match press conference.

“Robbie was injured with his ribs,” said Heckingbottom post-match. “Cracked ribs can be whatever. They can be painful. The moment you can cope with that, you can play. Likewise, just as easily you can get a knock to them and you are back to square one.

“So yeah, he could be back next game or could be a few weeks depending on how recovery goes. He did it in the game previous (to QPR). He’d been fine and trained fine. All was good, then he felt it more - where you open it up and are really gasping for breath.

“A little bit of contact on it meant it was then too painful. We needed a scan and it showed that. I know Robbie will be champing at the bit to try and get back as quickly as possible. But, we are going to make sure that if we start him he can last the game. Likewise, if he’s coming off the bench that he is fit.”

Brady’s withdrawal from the match day squad meant that on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler returned to the PNE bench. It has been reported that North End are working on cancelling the wide man’s spell at Deepdale early, but Heckingbottom was coy over Bowler’s situation.

“No, Josh, I don’t know what has been reported about him,” said the Preston manager. “Josh was left out last week. I had a conversation with him. We know why but no he is back and fine. No issue with him and nothing happening. It was a case of him being back in the squad.”