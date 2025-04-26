Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE welcome Plymouth Argyle to Deepdale this afternoon.

The Lilywhites are in action one final time on home soil this term as they look to confirm their Championship status.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have slumped in recent weeks and now sit just three points above the bottom three heading into the remaining two games of the campaign.

North End host a Pilgrims side currently sat bottom of the table and still battling survival with only three points separating themselves from safety.

Although PNE go into the contest off the back of successive defeats, they have lost just one of their previous 15 league games at Deepdale. And they will no doubt need to count on their home form again today in order to put any relegation fears safely to bed.

Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of today’s fixture.

PNE team news

Mads Frokjaer - Out

The midfielder was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury against Hull City on Easter Monday. Heckingbottom confirmed Frokjaer will not be fit to feature against the Pilgrims today.

Jack Whatmough - Out

The long-term absentee hasn’t been seen since February after picking up a calf injury in the FA Cup contest against Wycombe. Pre-season now looks like the return date for the centre-back.

Brad Potts - Out

There was hope Potts could make a return to the side before the end of the season but suffered a minor setback ahead of the Easter weekend. The midfielder remains absent with a hamstring problem and won’t feature at Deepdale this afternoon.

Ali McCann - Out

Like Potts, McCann continues to be sidelined through injury and isn’t expected to play again this season. A calf issue means the midfielder won’t be seen again until pre-season.

Freddie Woodman - Out

On Thursday, it was reported that the keeper is closing in on a move to Manchester United, with his current Deepdale deal set to expire this summer. Woodman, though, won’t be seen again this season due to an ankle injury sustained in March.

Ryan Ledson - Doubt

Ledson has been absent for PNE’s past three games with a hamstring issue, but recently returned to training and will be assessed ahead of Plymouth’s visit.

Sam Greenwood - Doubt

The Leeds United loanee was another member of the squad who was absent against Hull after picking up a slight hamstring problem against QPR. The Lilywhites boss revealed Greenwood is training and will be assessed.

Will Keane - Doubt

Heckingbottom remained tight-lipped when asked about Keane’s availability against the Pilgrims after he missed Monday’s defeat to Hull City due to a calf injury sustained in the 2-1 loss to QPR on Friday.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Brendan Galloway - out

Galloway was ruled out for the season in January due to leg injury, which required surgery.

Maksym Talovierov - Doubt

The January arrival was set to be sidelined for the final two games of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in late March. He could now be involved at Deepdale, though.

Matty Sorinola - Out

The full-back sustained a quad injury at the start of the month, which will keep him absent for the rest of the campaign.