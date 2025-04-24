Paul Heckingbottom with his team | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE host Plymouth Argyle this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could welcome back players for Saturday’s home clash with Plymouth Argyle.

The Lilywhites head into their penultimate game of the season still looking to confirm their Championship status. On the back of successive defeats, they now host the bottom placed Pilgrims - who are still fighting for survival and not yet relegated.

On Easter Monday, Heckingbottom’s options were reduced further with Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood and forward Will Keane missing out. They joined Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Jack Whatmough and Freddie Woodman on the sidelines.

During the second half of the match, Mads Frokjaer was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Heckingbottom, in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirmed that the Dane would not be available for selection but that a couple of players may return. He remain tight lipped over Keane.

“Mads will be out,” said Heckingbottom. “Keano, we'll see, yeah, we'll see. Ledo and Sam trained today, so obviously we want them to be fit for Saturday. Should they come through today okay, unscathed, then that would be good, because it would be great to have them back, definitely.”

“It’s one thing we were doing really well...”

Heckingbottom confirmed that neither Potts or McCann, who have been missing for weeks, will not be in a position to return to the fold this weekend. PNE’s manager feels that those two, along with Ledson, have been dearly missed out-of-possession particularly.

“One hundred per cent,” said Heckingbottom. “Not for energy - you still see the running stats - but that defensive mindset maybe... or you don't see the game out. I think the Luton game is a fantastic example, and we did it in so many games. Then the last home game I actually walked out with Ali McCann, Pottsy, Ledo, and then we get into the part where we're seeing the game out and I'm thinking of bringing young Theo (Carroll) on to replace Steffi. Massive difference; that's no slight on Theo, he's doing great.

“But we'd be losing a lot of what Steffi can bring then, and bringing a young lad on who's not yet a pro - to try and help us see a game out. That's a big difference and that's another reason why I'm saying about the players... we're not going to have 11 players here who are good enough to help us be at the top of this league, or get out of this. The group will have to help and fight for each other. It’s one thing we were doing really well... the 11 that were on the pitch at any one time, whether that was subs at half-time, subs at 60, 70, 90 to see the game out, were all adding their little bit and making us a good XI.”

