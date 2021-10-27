Preston North End v Liverpool: PNE head coach excited by the challenge of facing Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp
Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy is looking forward to the ‘formidable’ task of facing Liverpool at Deepdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
Although McAvoy is aware it won’t be the Reds’ full-strength side making the trip up the A59, he knows it will still be a team packed with talent.
McAvoy said: “If they put out the team which won 5-0 at Manchester United on Sunday, it would be pretty terrifying.
"You need to look at the last round and the side they sent out. People say it was a second or third string but they turned Norwich over.
“No matter who they play it will be a formidable task.
“It is one we should embrace because it is not every midweek that you get one of the greatest clubs in the world stepping in your door.
“They have one of the top three managers in the world at the moment in Jurgen Klopp.
“It should be a fantastic occasion and we are looking forward to the challenge.
“I wish we’d had a better result beforehand but we can’t turn back the clock.
“That is gone and we now have to focus on what is a different challenge.”
McAvoy is an admirer of the work of Klopp as he prepares to share the technical area.
“His record at Borussia Dortmund was fantastic and he’s now taken Liverpool on to a new level,” said McAvoy.
