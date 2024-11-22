'No disrespect...' - Preston North End boss' verdict on Derby County and Paul Warne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 47-year-old gave his verdict on where Derby County can hurt Preston North End.

Paul Heckingbottom believes if Preston North End play at their best then they are more than capable of defeating Derby County.

The international break is over and a home match at Deepdale against the Rams is how the Lilywhites kick things off in what is the start of a busy upcoming period. The Rams, who were promoted earlier this year, find themselves in 12th - the highest out of the three sides which came up from League One.

Neither side are in the best of form going in to Saturday’s game, but it's North End who perhaps need a win more than Derby. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are without a win in six games across all competitions and are outside the relegation zone on goal difference only.

The Rams aren't the best of travellers and won on their travels for the first time just before the international break when they beat Coventry City. Since Heckingbottom’s August appointment, PNE have lost just once at home in the Championship - a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City.

“I thought they would be much stronger at home, than away,” said Heckingbottom when asked of what he thought of Saturday’s opponents.

“They keep you honest. People always talk about Millwall and their set-plays - they are up to around double digits for goals scored from set-plays.

"Derby are already 15/16, way above, so that shows you the level they have been at.”

According to TransferMarkt, Derby County have scored five headed goals in the Championship this season, with only Coventry scoring more, so North End will have to be at their best when defending set pieces. Their top scorer this term is former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates who has racked up four goals, and so he’ll have to be kept at bay.

Heckingbottom added: “We know how tough it is going to be and we, as always, will just focus on ourselves. I believe, and it is no disrespect to Warney and his group, that if we play at our best we can win the game.

"He might be saying the same to his players, but it's more about us and our approach to it I think - than worrying too much about Derby are going to do. We know what they are going to do. We know it is going to be tough, but let's go and deliver our best performance."