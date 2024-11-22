PNE players and staff backing Movember initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​North End players and staff are standing up for men's health this month.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Senior and academy players and members of the Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET) have been rallying together for 'Movember', growing moustaches throughout the month to raise awareness and funding.

This year’s campaign focuses on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those taking part are captain Ben Whiteman, keepers Dai Cornell and Freddie Woodman, Mads Frokjaer, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Sam Greenwood, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Liam Lindsay, as well as first-team coach Peter Murphy.

Some of the players taking part in Movember (photo courtesy of PNECET)

Staff from PNECET are also joining the effort, alongside academy sport scientist Max Halsworth.

In a statement they said: “Together, the team are committed to growing their “Mo’s” and inspiring others to open up conversations around men’s health. The Movember charity works globally to tackle some of the biggest health challenges facing men.

“Every moustache grown and donation made this month will contribute to the hundreds of projects running across the country, all dedicated to improving men’s health and sparking important conversations that save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At PNECET as well as all the other work we do in Preston, we also provide mental health support for young people in our community by creating a safe and welcoming environment which allows them to discuss their mental health challenges openly.”

First-team skipper Whiteman added: “Talking about mental health and physical health openly isn’t always easy, especially for men, but seeing my team-mates and staff at the Trust and academy getting involved together makes a difference.”

If you would like to donate to the Movember cause, visit the club website.