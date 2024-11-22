PNE players and staff backing Movember initiative
Senior and academy players and members of the Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET) have been rallying together for 'Movember', growing moustaches throughout the month to raise awareness and funding.
This year’s campaign focuses on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Among those taking part are captain Ben Whiteman, keepers Dai Cornell and Freddie Woodman, Mads Frokjaer, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Sam Greenwood, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Liam Lindsay, as well as first-team coach Peter Murphy.
Staff from PNECET are also joining the effort, alongside academy sport scientist Max Halsworth.
In a statement they said: “Together, the team are committed to growing their “Mo’s” and inspiring others to open up conversations around men’s health. The Movember charity works globally to tackle some of the biggest health challenges facing men.
“Every moustache grown and donation made this month will contribute to the hundreds of projects running across the country, all dedicated to improving men’s health and sparking important conversations that save lives.
“At PNECET as well as all the other work we do in Preston, we also provide mental health support for young people in our community by creating a safe and welcoming environment which allows them to discuss their mental health challenges openly.”
First-team skipper Whiteman added: “Talking about mental health and physical health openly isn’t always easy, especially for men, but seeing my team-mates and staff at the Trust and academy getting involved together makes a difference.”
If you would like to donate to the Movember cause, visit the club website.