Preston North End transfer and contract verdicts as Deepdale faithful pinpoint January priority and praise Aston Villa star

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 05:00 GMT

The Lancashire Post asked for your thoughts in our big mid-season PNE survey

Preston North End supporters have had their say on the club’s summer recruitment, out-of-contract list and the January transfer window.

Last week, the Lancashire Post ran a big mid-season survey for fans to take part in - asking questions on a range of topics to do with the Deepdale club. In total, 1,200 responses have been received and the second batch of results are now available.

The final lot of results on fan engagement, match day at Deepdale and the club will follow.

A pretty conclusive verdict here from the PNE fans, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden the stand out summer signing. Unsurprisingly, he is followed by Sam Greenwood - who has three goals to his name and has been a regular in the XI.

1. Who has been the best summer signing?

A pretty conclusive verdict here from the PNE fans, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden the stand out summer signing. Unsurprisingly, he is followed by Sam Greenwood - who has three goals to his name and has been a regular in the XI. | Lancashire Post

A mix of 'Average' and 'Poor' here, with the former just about edging it.

2. How would you assess PNE's summer transfer window?

A mix of 'Average' and 'Poor' here, with the former just about edging it. | Lancashire Post

Clearly, the majority of supporters to take part think at least three signings are needed in the summer - while a quarter of participants think five plus.

3. How many signings are needed in January?

Clearly, the majority of supporters to take part think at least three signings are needed in the summer - while a quarter of participants think five plus. | Lancashire Post

Central defence the obvious stand out here - voters could pick multiple answers and 88% want centre-backs recruited, with goalkeeper and full-back the next priorities.

4. Which positions need strengthening most?

Central defence the obvious stand out here - voters could pick multiple answers and 88% want centre-backs recruited, with goalkeeper and full-back the next priorities. | Lancashire Post

